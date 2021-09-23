Lieutenant Colonel Michal Daněk of the 211th Tactical Squadron of the Air forces of the Czech Army has recently achieved a world class milestone. He has completed his 2000th flight hour on the JAS-39 Gripen supersonic aircraft, making him the second pilot to ever achieve this, at least according to the statistics of the Swedish manufacturer. In total, this pilot has already completed around 2,900 flight hours which ranks him amongst the most experienced military pilots in Czechia. “There are different milestones in each pilot’s career. The most important ones are the first solo flight, retraining for a new type of aircraft and later achieving a certain number of flight hours: one hundred, five hundred, one thousand. The fact that it would be possible for me to exceed two thousand hours on the JAS- 39, was, so to speak, from the realm of dreams, ” he shared. Lieutenant Colonel Daněk is currently in charge of the 211th Tactical Squadron which has a fleet of 14 such planes at their disposal, but as a pilot fresh out of flight school, he started supersonic combat flight training on the soviet MiG-21 plane. The Air forces of the Czech Army upgraded to the JAS-39 Gripen in 2005. According to Lieutenant Colonel Daněk, it was a significant qualitative and technological step forward for Czech aviation, which elevated us to the level of our alliance partners.