The government has lately been receiving a handful of negative comments from the opposing politicians regarding the government’s budget balance. The reasons behind such reactions are apparently not only their inability to manage the pandemic situation but mainly their overall finance handling for the past couple of years. As the Ministry of Finance proposed, the fiscal deficit for the year 2022 should be 376,6 billion Czech crowns. That is 13,4 billion Czech crowns less than the previous proposal declared in June 2021. This year’s fiscal deficit is still nearly 10 billion Czech crowns higher than in the year 2020. The first deputy chairman representing the ODS political party, Zbyněk Stanjura, is rather outraged by the fact the fiscal deficit is much higher than last year. He said that the covid outbreak should not be blamed for the problematic situation that the Czech Republic finds itself in spite of the economic growth that Czechia has been experiencing. Stanjura simply suggested that the country’s finance management has been flawed for several years now. Věra Kovářová, the vice chairwoman of the STAN political party, has expressed that such deficit cannot be accepted as it will only deepen the debt of this country for the sake of the next generations.