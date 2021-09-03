ČSSD Chairman, Minister of the Interior Jan Hamáček and ČSSD Vice-Chairwoman, Minister of Labour and Social Affairs Jana Maláčová have met with the leaders of government worker unions to reach a deal about a 3000 crown raise for all public sector workers in Czechia on Thursday, September 2nd. The same issue is to be discussed with the whole government, but changes to the deal are unlikely. This deal was reached despite the fact that the Minister of Finance, Alena Schillerová, repeatedly told the media that there is no space for such a manoeuvre in the national budget. It seems that despite the fact that Minister Hamáček met with the union leaders for the third time, he still failed to negotiate a deal that would be beneficial for the government. This raise will cost the government over 25 billion crowns, and almost seems like a last minute populist move by the ČSSD political party, who are desperately trying to remain in the parliament. While firemen, police, teachers, doctors, nurses, clerks and social and cultural workers will welcome the extra money, it will likely add to the Czech national debt, which was tragically high even before this move.