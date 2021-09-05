The Minister of Health, Adam Vojtěch, has declared that as soon as 75% of the population of the Czech Republic is vaccinated, wearing masks might no longer be mandatory. Followingly, many restrictions that the society has to respect due to the coronavirus pandemic will be abolished. This does not include just respirators, but for instance also the limited capacity of people allowed to attend mass events and the requirement of negative tests or vaccination documents that have to be shown at the entrance to cultural gatherings. As for now, 54% of Czech citizens have been fully vaccinated. The health resort estimates that the required percentage could be reached by the end of fall 2021. Later on, the overall immunization will be managed with 85 to 90% vaccinated people, according to Milan Kubek, the president of the Czech Medical Association. On the other hand, he expressed that if the vaccination process will continue as it currently is, the 75% needed will never be reached. The number of people getting vaccinated is decreasing every day. That is the reason why the government is considering the idea of compulsory vaccination. However, whether medics, social workers or even all Czech citizens will be obligated to receive covid shots will most likely not be determined until after this fall’s elections.