Kantar CZ and Data Collect are two research agencies that create statistics for businessman and political matters based on the gathered data. They have also provided several estimations regarding the upcoming elections that are nearing. In less than five weeks, on October 8th and 9th, 2021 Czech citizens will be voting in the Czech legislative election. Two hundred members of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic will be elected. Followingly, the new Prime Minister will be appointed. The latest data collected shows that the recently formed coalition SPOLU could be the leader of this year’s election with 31,5% of voters. Spolu is a coalition of three Czech political parties: TOP 09, ODS and KDU-ČSL. Closely behind Spolu is ANO, led by the current Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, with just 1,5% less. Next, placing third, is the coalition Piráti a Starostové that has 27,5% of potential voters. Political party SPD acquired 13,5%, the oldest and left oriented party ČSSD has 10%, newly formed Přísaha has 9,5% and KSČM obtained 8% of voters favoring the communist party. However, it has to be taken into consideration that the statistic displays a percentage of potential voters. That means that one individual could be included in the number of two political parties and thus the real results next month might differ.