The Czech KDU-ČSL party has started pushing for a new law, that would result in a significant decrease of pensions for key workers of the totalitarian communist regime that governed Czechoslovakia between 1948 and 1989. By accepting this law we would follow Slovakia, where a similar law was adopted a month ago. It would be the first proper punishment for many, who chose to dedicate their lives to persecuting people, taking away their freedom, human rights and sometimes even their life. The fact that very few communists were punished for their actions probably led to a smoother transfer to democracy, but also spawned a lot of criticism.