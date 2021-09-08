With the upcoming elections, Czech political parties and coalitions diligently work on their propaganda to get as many votes as possible. The SPD political party is no exception. Civilians can encounter politicians representing SPD on their Farmers Markets in all regional cities. During September, the so called SPĎák, a huge truck with SPD members on board, will be coursing through a number of cities across the Czech Republic. The party will introduce their candidates to the public and present their programme. Tomio Okamura, the leader of SPD, said that their main priority is to keep children at schools and not permit the educational institutes to close. Furthermore, they want to annul all contra epidemic rules that are currently in place at Czech schools. The party also claims to fight against the embezzlement of social benefits. Okamura has repeatedly expressed his negative position regarding migration matters. He is strongly opposed to immigration from Middle Eastern as well as African countries. Okamura has been rather critical of the Czech government allowing the Afghan immigrants to enter the country, even though the evacuated individuals were Czech-Afghan allies that have contributed to the Czech army and interpreters endangered by the Taliban movement. Moreover, SPD is in favor of the Czech Republic leaving the European Union and then working closely with the V4 states.