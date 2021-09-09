Following other political parties, the PirSTAN coalition, assembled specifically for the 2021 elections, intensifies their campaign process. The so-called hot phase of the campaign officially launched on Thursday, September 9th as the ŠVINDLbus arrived at Ústí nad Labem. Ivan Bartoš himself, the leader of the Piráti political party and one of the main figures representing the coalition, is the candidate in Ústecký Region. Bartoš and Vít Rakušan, the chairman of the STAN political party, along with numerous PirSTAN members gathered at Letná and from Prague headed to Ústí. Symbolically, Letná plain is a place where nearly two years ago, more than a quarter of a million Czechs have protested to express their disagreement with the current government led by Prime Minister Andrej Babiš. PirSTAN presumably wants to point out the mishaps of the parties currently leading the country with their innovative ŠVINDLbus. The vehicle is not just a regular bus, it is a museum on wheels. Amongst the most interesting artifacts exposed in the museum is for instance a sample of the intoxicated water from Bečva river, reminiscent of the environmental disaster and the government’s inability to resolve the incident. The visitors can also encounter a face mask and a plastic cup collected during the act of piety to honor the victims of the coronavirus pandemic held in Prague Castle, May 2021, representing the huge number of deaths caused by covid that the government was not ready to prevent. There are plenty of other symbols representing various scandals connected to the ANO and ČSSD parties: a diary that belongs to the politician Jaroslav Faltýnek, a thesis paper written by Taťána Malá or an empty display cabinet labeled as the property declaration of the ex Minister of Health Petr Arenberger.