On Sunday, the president’s expertise team, the president Miloš Zeman himself and Czech ministers Kulhánek and Metnar attended a meeting in Lány Castle, the president’s summer residence, to discuss the aftermath of the recent occurrences in Afghanistan. As Jakub Kulhánek, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, shared on his social media, their main priorities include alleviating the humanitarian crisis, preventing illegal migration and also the war against terrorism. The leading politicians agreed that the Czech Republic might be endangered by several security risks, such as migration and terrorism. Therefore, according to their beliefs, it is crucial to take necessary precautions to ensure the country’s safety. For instance, the expertise team has strongly advised to strengthen the protection of Czech borders. In order to do so, the country should cooperate with other member states of the European Union. The Czech president has repeatedly criticized the American forces leaving Afghanistan and claims that it is NATO’s failed mission. Zeman is convinced that the Taliban might be a potential terroristic threat to the whole wide world. That is the reason why he says that the Czech Republic should primarily focus on investing in national defense rather than support the Atlantic Alliance.