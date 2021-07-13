Jan Kočka has been arrested today. The raid organized by the police in conjunction with specialised crime units targeted the influential Prague businessman who was historically a member of the ČSSD political party in its prime. There were two other men arrested together with Mr. Kočka. In all three cases, the police cannot give further information regarding the reasons for the arrest nor the connection between the three individuals. However, the spokesperson of the Prague police has promised more information to this story tomorrow. The businessman is already one of the major suspects in a tax fraud case from 2018. In this case, Jan Kočka has apparently robbed the country of 150 million crowns. There are even more illegal activities from the 2000’s often connected with this man, but it has never been a violent crime case. We will elaborate on this story once we hear more.