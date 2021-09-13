On Monday, the government has decided to keep moving Czech time forward by one hour for each summer, and turn the clock back to its original state before winter. Their decision will influence the next five years. Daylight savings time has been in effect throughout the most of Europe since the end of the 1970s. According to Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Jana Maláčová, the government is following the decisions of other European countries. The only European regions that do not follow Daylight savings time are Russia, Belarus, Iceland, Greenland and a part of Norway. The time shifts forward on the last Sunday in March and goes backward an hour on the last Sunday of October. Despite the overwhelming majority of countries following this economic decision, many health experts fight to abolish it, as many negative effects come with a time change like this for humans. According to Ex-President of the Academy of Sciences of the Czech Republic Helena Illnerová, some people complain of sleep deprivation, fatigue or nausea after the time change. It takes them some time to reset their internal clock.