Recently, a controversy within the Czech parliament formed around one of the PM’s projects. Reportedly, he organised and oversaw a creation of a new brochure explaining cancer treatment to Czech patients. That might sound like a good thing, but the controversy stems from the fact that the Czech PM Andrej Babiš insisted that a photo of him is included in the brochure. The opposition sees this as a disgusting form of campaign, since the PM seems to be using the topic of cancer to spread his face throughout the public, using a brochure funded not by his party, but by the Czech public insurance company VZP. The Prime minister insisted that his intentions were pure, saying that it was outrageous that the opposition criticized the brochure. “It is important that our people have the greatest treatment and the best prevention. I’m interested in cancer. And imagine that I made up this booklet myself”. Jakub Michálek, the head of the Piráti MPs, immediately responded to the prime minister. “No one has ever questioned that cancer prevention is essential for Czech society. But we have a lot of experts who could do it without you, “said Michálek. Others suggested that rather than seeing photos of politicians, cancer patients might feel more motivated if they saw photos of those who managed to beat cancer in such a brochure.