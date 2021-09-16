As the Prague Monitor previously reported, the Czech President Miloš Zeman is currently being treated in the Military University Hospital in Prague. However, up until now, the media could only speculate about the President’s condition since Jiří Ovčáček, the President’s spokesman, was reluctant to give away any details. The newest information finally released on the Prague Castle web presents that the President is for now not endangered by any serious diseases. In the announcement, Ovčáček writes that upon his arrival to the hospital on Tuesday, the doctors performed thorough medical examinations of the President including CT, sonography and blood sampling. The observations did not reveal any disturbing news. Zeman’s diabetes levels are within the medical standards. According to the doctors, the neuropathy of his lower limbs continues to cause the President certain difficulties. Miloš Zeman was only diagnosed with dehydration and mild exhaustion. He is to stay in the hospital for the upcoming days solely for recondition purposes. His spokesman said that the President is afterwards expected to return to office and carry on with his duties next week. After a brief visit on Thursday, Vratislav Mynář said that the President is taking in prescribed infusions but feels perfectly fine. Prime Minister Andrej Babiš is also expected to pay the President a visit.