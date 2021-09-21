Tuesday marked the President’s 8th day in the Central Military Hospital in Prague, and it is more than likely he will stay at least a day longer. Zeman’s wife and Chancellor Vratislav Mynář visited Zeman again on Tuesday. Vladimír Kruliš, the head of the protocol of the presidential office, also came to the president, bringing two large baskets of flowers. While the day of the President’s release from the hospital still officially remains a mystery, the president has reportedly scheduled a couple of meetings with other politicians on Wednesday. Thus it is possible that he could be released soon. On Wednesday, Zeman has scheduled meetings with Finance Minister Alena Schillerová, ODS leader Petr Fiala and SPD chairman Tomio Okamura. ODS spokesman Václav Smolka confirmed on Tuesday, that Fiala is still counting on a meeting with the president. Throughout the stay of the President in the hospital, only very little information regarding his health was released. Officially, the President was just dehydrated and needed some rest. This is reportedly a long term issue of President Zeman, as he drinks too little non-alcoholic drinks according to some of his past doctors.