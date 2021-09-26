According to the Kantar agency, which recently performed an election survey for the Czech Television, the current main government party ANO might not be in the government during the next term. After months of a steady lead, the political party’s preferences fell down to 24.5 percent, which might not grant them a sufficient number of seats in parliament to form a new government. This is the case because the two runner ups, SPOLU and PirSTAN, have vowed that they will not form a government with ANO to their voters. Thus, ANO would have to pair up with smaller parties, but they might not have enough seats to get a majority in the parliament. On the other hand, the two aforementioned runner ups have been very vocal about their plans to forge a government together, and now, it looks like it might just barely happen. The two coalitions could possibly amass a total of 102 seats out of 200 in the parliament, which could be enough. However, the elections are still a couple of weeks away and the campaigns of different parties are getting more intense every day. The only thing that can be said with some certainty now, is that these elections could be very close. Everything could come down to the last percentage point.