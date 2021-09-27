On September 27th, A Million Moments for Democracy organized demonstrative happenings in a number of cities across the Czech Republic. On Monday morning, many Czech citizens woke up to find several objects throughout their city surrounded by tapes with a writing “confiscated by ANO-FERT” on the plastic. The organization wanted to alert the society about the growing influence of the ANO/Agrofert holding on Czechia, which will continue to increase if the ANO political party wins a majority of the seats in the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech parliament and if the current Prime Minister remains in his post after the upcoming elections. To show political disagreement, volunteers for the Million Moments circled bus stops, statues and fountains in over thirty Czech cities including the capital city Prague but also Brno, Ostrava, Hradec Králové and Pilsen. The yellow tapes are supposed to symbolize all the parts of the country that were confiscated by the Prime Minister – agricultural lands, forests, food businesses, health facilities, government agencies and more that should instead serve the Czech society. In the past, the organization has already addressed several matters connected to Andrej Babiš, warning the public about the questionable cases tied to his political career. Through their demonstrations, they encourage all Czech citizens to vote and take part in creating a brighter future for the country.