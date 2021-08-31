The CASA C-295 military aircraft is a transport plane capable of transporting 71 soldiers or three ‘light’ land vehicles. On Tuesday 31st of August, the Czech President Miloš Zeman had used this plane to transport himself to Brno, just a little over 200km away. Many are criticizing the use of such heavy equipment with high environmental impact for the transport of just a few people. Nevertheless, the spokesperson of the President’s office at the Prague castle, Jiří Ovčáček, argues that the plane with a range of 4,300km was perfect for the short trip. The President used it to arrive at the ceremony which kicks off the school year, which will take place at the Elementary school on Merhautova street in Brno this year, on September 1st. The President will head back to Prague shortly after the ceremony. Other presidents have also used military equipment for such short trips in the past, but most only resorted to smaller planes and helicopters. Also, this transport plane is not soundproof, so it offers less comfort for those on board. It seems that the main reason the President chose this transport plane is the fact that it is boarded via a ramp, which has allowed the wheelchair-dependent President to board the plane with much more ease, compared to other vehicles.