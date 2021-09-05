Prague 3, the district of the capital which contains Žižkov, Olšany and Chmelnice, offers university students an untraditional service. Those who apply and get selected in a rigorous application process are offered very cheap housing in nursing homes for pensioners within the constraints of the Prague 3 district. Such a location for such a price is highly sought after by students, so helping care for seniors on top of this does not deter most of them. One of these students, Johana Jedličková, explained that students like her receive a whole flat in the nursing home for just a small lease, but have the obligation to help their housemates in various aspects of life. Even throughout the pandemic, she would go on walks with them, shop for groceries with them, or just act as company for the elderly and otherwise often lonely inhabitants of the flats around her. “ Some of them have absolutely no one, no one visits them” says Ms. Jedličková, so she acted as a ‘fake’ niece for the six people she took care of during the year she spent at the Prague 3 nursing home. She did not have any skills in social care to begin with, but she quickly learned and gained valuable skills and experience for her future life. She rated the whole experience very well, as does Prague 3, the Deputy Mayor of which stated that the project is working tremendously and brightens up the lives of both students and pensioners living in nursing homes.