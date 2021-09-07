Drivers in the Letňany district of Prague experienced an unpleasant Monday afternoon. The road in Veselská street is being reconstructed and traffic has collapsed there due to the repairs. People got stuck in the traffic jam for several hours. A mother who was stranded in the traffic collapse with her child shared her experience with the tn.cz: “Several roads in Letňany are being dug up at the same time. Dozens, maybe hundreds of people can’t get out of here. I’ve been waiting here with the baby since five o’clock. It’s half past eight now and no one has even moved. One wonders how it’s possible… It’s September and the roads are still not repaired.” According to the Prague police, the congestion was caused by a poorly marked detour route. They reportedly recommended the administrative body to correct the markings. “If the situation were to repeat, traffic police officers would be on site,” said Police spokesman Jan Daněk. Letňany Mayor Zdeněk Kučera (ANO) tried to shift the blame for this incident onto several accidents happening on Cínovecká street and a malfunction of traffic lights throughout the afternoon. “Dozens of cars got stuck in the parking lot next to the department store,” the mayor explained the situation, further pointing out that the Letňany district cannot influence decisions about construction work in any way, as the road does not belong to it. Road repairs are a responsibility of the Mayor of the whole capital, Zdeněk Hřib, and the Prague division of the Technical Administration of Roads (TSK). According to Kučera, this company should propose a solution, so that the situation will not repeat itself. The repairs on Veselská street will continue until the 31st of October.