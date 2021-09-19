In a recently released study performed by the Time Out Magazine, Prague was voted ‘most beautiful city in the world.’ The magazine reportedly surveyed 27,000 people from all over the world on various aspects of life in their city of residence, and Prague won the beauty category. Overall, Prague placed 7th in the search for the best city in the world, behind cities like Manchester, Amsterdam or Copenhagen, which placed best in overall ranking. In Prague, 83% of surveyed citizens recognized Prague as exceptionally beautiful. This metric included architectural beauty of buildings, natural beauty of parks, and breath-taking views within the city. “But it’s not all about the buildings: head to Letná Park for stunning hillside views, or wander along the banks of the Vltava for something more peaceful,” writes Time Out. The Czech capital also placed very high in the overall ranking thanks to a very high score in the Time Out Index for relaxation. It placed second in this category. According to the magazine responsible for the survey “,grabbing a coffee and soaking up the atmosphere here is second nature.”