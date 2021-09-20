A crash of four lorries significantly hindered traffic in Prague on Monday. The accident happened in one of the tunnels on the Prague circle road, Komořanský tunel, thus completely blocking traffic on a big part of the road in one direction, the direction towards the D5 highway. Once the circle road is blocked, many cars end up forced into the narrower streets of the inner city, where the extra traffic causes complications for both the drivers, who have to put up with delays, and locals, who haver to put up with all the extra noise and car fumes. Despite the size of the crash, there was only one injured during it. The 36-year-old driver suffered head injuries. “We treated a 36-year-old man on site, the driver of one of the trucks. Then we transported him to the Motol hospital with a head injury,” shared Jana Poštová, a spokeswoman for the Prague Emergency services. “The tunnel was closed during the investigation of the accident and the subsequent towing of damaged vehicles, which took some time. The breath tests performed on the drivers of all four trucks were negative,” added Violeta Siřišťová, a spokeswoman for the Prague police. The police resumed road operations within the tunnel around three o’clock in the afternoon.