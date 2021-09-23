Prosecco Fest is coming to an end, bringing us the latest memories of joy. This weekend (24-25.09.2021), Prosecco | Giro del Festival will be held in the Žižkov Beer Garden.

This is your last chance to sip the bubbly drink if you haven’t done it so far. Besides, the weather forecast seems promising, so why not enjoy the vibe?

Dates

As mentioned before, the Prosecco Fest will be this Friday (24.09) and Saturday (25.09). On Friday, the event will start at 15.00 and last till 22.00. Swing by after a hard working day with your colleagues!

On Saturday, the event will start a little bit earlier-at 12.00, and it will go on until 22.00. A great time for brunch with friends, lovers, and colleagues! Prosecco will bring everyone together, for sure.

Concept of Prosecco Fest

In our previous events, we have already described the notion of the prosecco fest. Here is a quick reminder of what it is and how to enjoy it!

The purpose of the Prosecco-Giro del Festival is to convey an authentic experience on the festival circuit across the country, to give a taste, see, and feel the emotions behind the products and typical products of Italy that are available in our country.

Street food vendors offer a varied menu of traditional specialties not only of Italy but also various novelties of international cuisine, which are already or maybe after the festival will be trendy, just like prosecco.

This type of food service, i.e., street food, smaller portions, a variety of flavors, aromas, and bright colors, from our vendors, is an integral part of the festival, and it simply fits prosecco.

Only with you, in harmony with the taste and aroma of delicious food, meeting friends, and a great atmosphere, prosecco is a lifestyle, and you are an essential part of it.

Location

The festival will be at Žižkov Beer Garden. To get there, take a tram (9 or 10) to the station Biskupcova. From there, take a stroll of 5 minutes to get to the place!

Viva prosecco!