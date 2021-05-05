The Prague Lions are looking for sponsors and supporters for their 2021 campaigns.

After COVID put the 2020 season on hold, the Lions are preparing to return to the field of play. Like many around the world, the Lions were greatly affected by the pandemic, from one of their players making international news due to contracting the illness in the initial wave, to the everyday struggles of their 200 members and their families.

While football was sidelined, the Lions certainly were not. They were involved in a number of projects to help local businesses, provide food for frontline workers, and collect Christmas gifts for kids in the children’s hospital. A quick browse through the Lions facebook pages shows how active this group is in their community.

The 2021 season has kicked off and is in full planning mode. In March, the Prague Monitor renewed their media partnership with the Prague Lions. In April, Vanguard, the commercial power side of global power solutions provider Briggs and Stratton Corporation, announced another year of sponsorship for the Lions American Football team. Check out and follow the Vanguard EMEA Linked-in Profile Here.

Photo: Jakub Platenik

As they await an opportunity to return to the field in 2021, the Lions are looking for supporters and sponsors and would like to invite you to join them and have a positive impact on the lives of their players at all levels. Using the unique fundraising platform Raize, the Lions hope to raise funds to allow them to start the 2021 campaigns off on the right foot.

To find out more or to give a donation visit https://www.teamraize.com/donations/praguelions/ Over 7000CZK has already been “raized.”

If you are a business owner and are interested in hearing more about opportunities to help the Lions win on and off the field, reach out to [email protected]

Micah Lembke

Acts 20:24