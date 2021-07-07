Despite the Japanese public clearly viewing them as a risk, the Tokyo ‘2020’ Olympics will take place in the Japanese capital just 15 days from today. However, the local government is pushing for further covid-19 restrictions, which could result in a ban of any fans at all events. This seems to be the only politically viable choice for a Japanese government that wants to please other nations by organising the Olympics, but also wants to get re-elected by the Japanese voters. Due to this decision, we will not be able to cheer on the Czech athletes directly, but we can celebrate their victories from the comfort of our homes starting on July 23rd. Go find your Czech team jerseys and get ready for the sporting event of the year!