Sixteen days of victory, defeat, joy and sadness are over as the final ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games took place, and the probably most unusual Olympic games in modern history are officially over. Over the course of the Olympics, 339 sets of bronze, silver and gold medals have been given out to more than 11,000 top-tier athletes from all over the world. Despite unusually low broadcast viewership and no live viewers allowed at all, most athletes still agree that it was a good decision to let the games take place. After long months of uncertainty, they finally got a chance to perform, and namely Czech athletes used this opportunity to the fullest. Throughout the Games, they managed to score a total of 11 medals: 4 gold, 4 silver and 3 bronze. Thus, they have scored the best that the country has ever scored as an individual nation. Furthermore, the Czech Republic placed 18th in the medal leaderboards, in front of countries like Spain, Jamaica, Norway or Kenya. As all our gold medallists had to depart from the games already due to strict Japanese protocols, the Czech flagbearer for the final ceremony was the silver medallist from Men’s javelin throw, Jakub Vadlejch. At the end of all the music, dancing and celebration of the final ceremony, the torch of the Summer Olympic Games has been passed on to France. France will host the 2024 Olympic games in Paris.