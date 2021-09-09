The Czech bowl is back on the roll after such a long break! We are thrilled to invite all American football fans to join us at the match on the 11th of September at Stadión FC Vysočina in Jihlava. Let’s observe what this season has prepared for us!

A quick overview of the Czech Bowl XXVIII

The first and foremost exciting news is that the Prague Lions will come to the game again after not playing the covid-shortened season in 2020! They are the original American football team performing in the Czech Republic. Looking back at the Czech Bowl in 2019, the Prague Lions were claimed as winners coming into the game with a 5-1 record in the Kitfort Liga, losing only to the Gladiators.

At the same time, the Gladiators came into the game with a 5-1 record, losing only to the Prague Lions. Compared to the Prague Liones, the Gladiators are relatively new to the American football world. They were rising through the lower leagues to make their first Czech Bowl appearance in only their third season in the Kittfort Liga.

Both teams have great potential to win the game as they took unique routes to prepare for the Czech Bowl 2021. They rank at or near the top in the most significant statistical categories, so be ready for a great game!

Previous performances

The Lions’ last game was a 51-7 win over the Brno Alligators, followed by the last week to round out the season. The Gladiators’ final game was a 42-35double-overtime thriller, also against the Brno.

Who will win the game this season? We can only guess…

Tickets to the Czech Bowl

The tickets are already on the pre-sale! You can buy it via Ticketspot to save money and time or right away on the spot.

The price until the 10th of September will be 150 Kč after it is increased to 200 Kč. Children up to 15 years old are free to enter the event.

Location & date

Save the date! Czech Bowl XXVIII is set to kick off on September 11th at 18:00 at Stadión FC Vysočina in Jihlava.

The easiest way to get there is by bus, which will take you to Jihlava in 90 minutes. From there, you have to walk for about 10 minutes.

Enjoy the game!