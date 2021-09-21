While the Czech Men’s team had little luck in getting qualified for the 2022 Volleyball World Championship, the Women’s team managed to qualify for this prestigious tournament after a 12-year pause. They qualified for the event set to take place in Poland and the Netherlands by placing high enough in the world rankings of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB). According to the manager of the Czech national Volleyball teams, Miloslav Javůrek, the World Championship is the second most prestigious event for Volleyball players, with the Olympics being first. “The qualification of the women’s national team is another excellent piece of news for all of Czech volleyball and I believe that it will serve as a motivation for the growing generation of players,” he shared. The Czech Women’s Volleyball team last participated in the World Championships in Japan in 2010, where they took fifteenth place under the leadership of coach Jiří Šiller. After the partition of Czechoslovakia in 1993, the national selection only achieved a better result in 1994, when it was ninth in Brazil. If we include the era of Czechoslovakia, the team still only ever scored 2 bronze medals. Thus, ending up on the podium would be a great success for Czech sports.