Cycling undoubtedly gained fans during the pandemic, as it was one of the few sports that remained legal and doable throughout the pandemic. According to the data of Alza, the largest online store in the Czech Republic, bicycle sales have increased by more than 200 percent since the beginning of this year. Customers seem to be mainly interested in electric bicycles, which make the sport even easier, attracting more customers. However, this produced an unforeseen spike in bike demand, which the producers are not really able to fulfil to this day. One of the main reasons for the current short supply of bicycles is the fact that many of the required parts are currently only manufactured in Asia. This resulted in a lot of problems, as it was not uncommon for factories around Asia to close due to pandemic restrictions. Some countries, like Vietnam, are even starting to close them again now. Thus some manufactures even have to resort to ordering components they will need in 2023 now, otherwise they would not arrive in time. However, as these orders amass in the offices of closed factories, their waiting times are likely to increase even further. Some producers view the situation as so dire, that they are planning to move their manufacturing to Europe. “We want to increase the added value of our products and create new jobs in Europe. We have already reduced our orders from Asia by about 100,000 bikes,” shared Marcus Pürner, owner of the German company CUBE.