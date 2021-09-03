It seems that the popular social network Instagram was experiencing big issues on Thursday, as customers reported problems with the Facebook-owned service from Thursday’s morning hours. The problems reportedly reached Czechia at 1pm, when even Czech users started to experience the inability to share pictures, comment on them, or even view them. According to Downdetector, a site dedicated to monitoring the availability of online services through user-generated reports, Instagram’s content does not even load for 26 percent of users, 27 percent have problems with the browser version of the app and 47 percent only have problems with certain functions. Similar problems seem to be occurring in the United States, Russia and the rest of the EU. It is yet unclear what happened to Instagram, as Facebook, the tech giant behind the social network, has not given any public statement about the issue. However, such issues are not that uncommon, although the scale of this one is alarming. The company is likely focusing its resources on fixing the issue now, and will be ready to explain it to the public later. Every second the service is down, the company is losing a lot of money, so they are surely planning to fix the issue as soon as possible.