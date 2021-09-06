The enterprise Toyota Motor Manufacturing Czech Republic located in Kolín has recently resumed production. The factory has been closed off for three weeks since August 15th due to a lack of microchips. As for this week, the enterprise will produce hundreds of cars. However, the usual number of vehicles made used to be over a thousand daily. The speaker of the Toyota enterprise claims that it is uncertain whether the factory will be able to keep up the production in the following months. Kolín employes aproximatelly 2500 workers at the local Toyota factory and plans on expanding. That makes it one of the greuatest exporters in the entire Czech Republic. The overall number of produced car has decreased by 26,4% over the past year. Similar microchip obstacles have occured in the Škoda company. The fall is expected to be a problematic season for the factory in Mladá Boleslav. The employees usually get 85% of their average salary when they are not needed at the factory and followingly sent home. Hyundai company also experiences a decrease in available microchips, however they did not need to shut down the factory. They even managed to keep up the number of produced cars with their annual plan.