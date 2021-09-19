On September 18th and 19th, many visitors celebrated the NATO Days and Czech Air Force Days at the Leoš Janáček Airport in Mošnov, a village in Ostrava. As it is the largest security show in Europe, over 33000 guests from Czechia, Poland and Slovakia visited the event on Saturday and another 24000 on Sunday. The admission to enter the NATO days is free. The main aim of the happening is to present to the general public all the different resources used in the field of security. The busy program offered a number of shows including a presentation of heavy military, police and rescue equipment, dynamic demonstrations of special forces training, aerial demonstrations and presentations of armaments, equipment and equipment units. The event also organizes various discussions, film screenings and seminars. Military, security and rescue units from seventeen countries are featured during the event. Sweden is a special partner country this year. Amongst the most interesting objects that the guests are welcome to observe this year is for instance the multipurpose aircraft F-35 Lightning II of the Italian Air Force and The unmanned American MQ-9 Reaper. These two models are very rarely seen in all of Europe.