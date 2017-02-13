Prague-based Americans protest against Donald Trump
Prague, Feb 11 (CTK) - A group of people, mostly U.S. citizens living in Prague, marched through the city's centre in protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's ban on travelers and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries on Saturday.
This has been one in a series of anti-Trump protests organised all around the world.
The speakers at the Prague protest said Trump's steps do not lead to the restriction of freedom rather than to freedom.
The protesters marched to the U.S. Embassy building, chanting slogans such as "No Ban No Fear - Refugees are Welcome Here" and "No Border No Nations - Stop the Deportations" on their way.
At the end of the calm demonstration, they sang This Land is Your Land, which was also played at the inauguration ceremony of former President Barack Obama.
Trump issued a ban on the travelers from the seven countries, but a U.S. court suspended the ban.
The participants in the demonstration called for support for a democratic United States and for a general activating of the civic society.
Guy Tabachnick, a U.S. man living in the Czech Republic and identifying himself with the Young Greens, said it seemed to him that Czech people were not active in political life enough.
