Saturday, 4 February 2017
National | ČTK
Minister files complaint against cancellation of Rath verdict

Czech Justice Minister Robert Pelikán has filed a complaint against the court decision to cancel the verdict in the case of former influential politician David Rath that found him guilty of corruption and sent to prison. The Prague High Court cancelled the verdict in the case of Rath and other ten people due to the unlawful use of wiretappings last autumn.
National | ČTK
This January seventh coldest in Czech Republic since 1961

This past January has been the 7th coldest since 1961, when overall temperature averages started to be recorded on the territory of the present-day Czech Republic.

 

 
National | ČTK
Šlachta: Report on Czech police shakeup is misleading

The results of the work of the parliamentary commission investigating the Czech police reform are absolutely "insufficient," former anti-mafia police chief Robert Šlachta, who left the police in protest against the reform, said on Thursday.
National | ČTK
MPs call on Babiš to apologise to investigation commission

The Chamber of Deputies passed a resolution calling on Finance Minister Andrej Babiš to apologise for his comments on the parliamentary commission investigating a controversial police shakeup, whose final report he labelled humbug, mockery and a dirty job on Thursday.
National | ČTK
Czech army wants to take part in NATO's reinforcement of Baltics

The Czech Republic would like to participate in the reinforcing of the Eastern flank of NATO as of next year, either in Estonia or Lithuania.
National | Radio Prague
ČR increasingly popular as study abroad destination with US students

The Czech Republic is becoming increasingly popular with university students from the United States, according to the latest report by the Institute of International Education, a US organisation monitoring international student exchange.
Prague | Prague TV
Smog situation is back

A smog situation has returned to much of the Czech Republic including Prague and Central Bohemia. The smog situation also extends into the Pardubice, Hradec Králové and Zlín regions, with extreme conditions in part of the Moravia-Silesia region.

Arts | Prague TV
National Theatre presents a new staging of Tosca

The new production of Giacomo Puccini's classic opera Tosca resets the action to the 1920s. The staging by French director Arnaud Bernard is on the subtle side, letting the music stand front and center without too many distractions such as video projections or lasers.
Life | Prague TV
Ginfest is back

The Czech Republic's second Ginfest has returned with gin enthusiasts encouraged to attend to sample an extensive array of gins on show from all over Europe.
Dining | Prague TV
Spaghetti Bolognese: Top 5 spaghetti venues in Prague

Spaghetti Bolognese is one of the first things you might imagine when you think of Italian cuisine. Here are some of the best places in Prague to get a great Spaghetti Bolognese.
Cinema | Prague TV
Movie review: Manchester by the sea

The awards season is well under way, and last year's top films are now flooding the theaters. Manchester by the Sea has six Oscar nominations, and actor Casey Affleck won a Golden Globe for his performance. The film has won numerous other awards as well.
Life | Prague TV
Events for the weekend
Sport | Prague TV
Super Bowl LI (51) - 2017 parties in Prague

February 5 sees the New England Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons in the 51st edition of gridiron's biggest game. Prague-based football fans will be able to follow all the action as it happens deep into Monday morning.

 