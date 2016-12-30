Sunday, 1 January 2017
Pubs may become responsible for drinkers' damages

The pending anti-smoking law that applies to restaurants and pubs also makes establishments that serve alcohol responsible for what intoxicated people do after they leave the establishment, such as causing injury to another person or damaging property. The draft law has been approved by the lower house but still needs approval of the Senate and president.

Details set for New Year's Day fireworks

The New Year's Day fireworks will be set off in Prague's Letná park on Jan. 1 at 6 pm. The show is called Dynamic Prague, and have some 4,795 pyrotechnic rounds, 236 effects including lasers and 1,200 electronic commands. The fireworks will be launched from near the metronome. Good vantage points to see the show from Letná include Dvořákova nábřeží, Pařížská Street and the three bridges in that area.

 

 
Reflex: President Zeman may leave in 2018 due to bad health

Followers of Czech President Milos Zeman dream of his victory in the first round of the 2018 election, while Zeman's critics hope somebody will defeat him, yet it may happen that Zeman will not be defending the post due to his bad health, the weekly Reflex reports.
Three percent of newborn babies have other than Czech citizenship

One in 30 children born in the Czech Republic in 2015, or 3631 babies, had other than Czech citizenship, mostly Vietnamese (1041), Ukrainian (917) and Slovak (509), according to data released by the Czech Statistical Office.
NGO challenges Czechs to dig into their family roots

A recent poll commissioned by the Post Bellum organisation which collects 20th century oral history recordings has found that while 86 percent of Czechs believe knowing one's roots is important, less than a half of the population actually do anything about it.

Some streets to close for the New Year holiday

Prague will close several roads on New Year's Eve, and there will be increased security. The celebrations will be monitored by police, firefighters, paramedics and armed guards.
Sales bubbling up for top Czech sparkling wine producer

With New Year's Eve approaching fast, the producers of the Czech Republic's most popular sparkling wine, Bohemia Sekt, are doing well, with a one-quarter increase in turnover in the last four years, the newspaper E15 reported.
Christmas trees don't belong in garbage cans

Now that the holidays are ending, it is slowly becoming time to take down the decorations. The city is asking people to discard their Christmas trees next to containers for mixed waste or recycling, and not to put them in containers or bins.

Czech art market sees record-breaking year in 2016

The Czech art market saw another record-breaking year in 2016. Although final data for the past year are not yet available, it is clear that the overall turnover at Czech auction houses will exceed one billion crowns.

Where to celebrate New Year's Eve in Prague

Here are some of the hottest venues in Prague where to celebrate the last night of the year, just remember to make a reservation soon as this event tends to sell out fast.
