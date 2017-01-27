EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.72
USD 1 = CZK 25.30
PX
936.89 -0.13%
DAX 11814.27 -0.29%
N100 934.12 %
DOW 20093.78 -0.04%
NASDAQ 5660.78 +0.10%
What's up Prague - WUPP#6
Its Monday … and here we are again “What's Up Prague #6 (23.01.2017)!” … every week, 5 events! This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
