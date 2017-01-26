Thursday, 26 January 2017
National | ČTK
Gov't to use EU money, back electric cars as anti-smog steps

The Czech government wants to use the EU money, promote electric cars and enhance the system of state support for environment-friendly boilers, it decided at its meeting yesterday, Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka (Social Democrats, ČSSD) told journalists.
Life | Prague TV
Holešovice named one of Europe's coolest neighborhoods

Asking what the best neighborhood in Prague is will likely generate a variety of answers, and some pretty strong feelings. Business Insider UK and British newspaper The Independent waded into the controversy by naming Holešovice as number 15 out of 23 coolest neighborhoods in Europe.

 

 
Politics | ČTK
PM to debate Czech approach to Brexit with parties' heads

Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka (Social Democrats, ČSSD) has convoked a meeting of parliamentary parties' chairmen for the second half of February to seek consensus on the Czech approach to the Brexit negotiations, he wrote on Twitter yesterday.
News | Radio Prague
ČR could join protest against German motorway tolls, PM says

The Czech Republic could sign up to an Austrian protest against the imposition of tolls on German motorways.
News | Radio Prague
Czech Republic slips in corruption perception rankings

The Czech Republic has slipped 10 places on a list of 176 countries in watchdog Transparency International’s annual Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI).

Business | ČTK
HN: Babiš interferes in Czech-Turkish energy deal, ČSSD upset

Social Democrat (ČSSD) ministers are annoyed at a diplomatic faux pas of Finance Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) who circumvented them in negotiating about a power plant project in Turkey, daily Hospodářské noviny (HN) reported yesterday.
Life»
Prague | Prague TV
Prague wants to reduce cars in Malá Strana

Prague City Hall is considering a plan that would limit cars in Malá Strana and block them in Pohořelec, near Prague Castle.
Life | Prague TV
Farmers markets to restart at Náplavka

Farmers markets are set to resume at Naplávka at Rašínovo nábřeží on Feb. 4, with Czech farmers and food producers hawking their wares for the eighth year. The markets will take place every Saturday from 8 am to 4 pm.
Life | Radio Prague
Prague’s #Donateacoat project offers novel way to help the needy

“Are you cold? Take a coat!” That is literally the message on a wardrobe on the main square in Prague 6 where people in need can pick up clothes at the very spot where others have dropped them off.

more life
Life | Prague TV
Arve Henriksen Fennesz at Akropolis
Life | Prague TV
Prague Open Mic with Beego Shea at La Loca
Life | Prague TV
The Best of David Bowie at Cafe 80s
Sports»
Sport | ČTK
European Figure Skating Championship in ČR results

The European figure skating championships started in the Czech Republic’s third city, Ostrava, on Wednesday. One hundred and sixth-six competitors from 33 countries will be taking part in the various competitions until Sunday.
 