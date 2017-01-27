Monday, 30 January 2017
Germany’s planned highway toll may see legal action from Prague

The Czech Republic is considering joining an international court case against a planned highway toll on Germany’s historically free autobahns that critics say would discriminate foreign drivers. Transport officials from 11 EU member states, including the Czech Republic, met in Brussels on Wednesday to consider the legal possibilities.
Právo: Moravian Sahara among Europe's endangered habitats

The remnants of a sand steppe near Hodonín, south Moravia, where Moravian Sahara spread in the past, is on the new list of threatened habitats of Europe, which Czech science experts have completed for the EU, daily Právo reported yesterday.

 

 
LN: Police deal with video compromising Forejt

Police have been dealing with a compromising video, due to which Jindřich Forejt had to leave the post of Presidential Office protocol head in December and give up his dream to become ambassador to the Vatican, daily Lidové noviny (LN) reported yesterday.
Czech airspace saw record traffic

Czech airspace saw 836,917 aircraft movements in 2016, an increase of 6.95 percent year on year. This was the third record-breaking year in a row.

Bird flu spreads to Czech commercial farm

Czech veterinarians have confirmed the first outbreak of bird flu at a large commercial poultry farm.

FinMin Babiš to settle relation to Agrofert in February

Czech Deputy PM and Finance Minister Andrej Babiš plans to settle his relation to the Agrofert Holding in early February.
Czech government presses ahead with nuclear plans as Poland suspends programme

Same day, two different stories about nuclear power in the Czech Republic and neighbouring Poland.
Year of Rooster starting

The traditional Chinese calendar runs on a 12-year lunar cycle. The Spring Festival, also called Chinese New Year, will be celebrated in Prague on Jan. 27 at Obecní dům (the Municipal House) from 10 am to 10 pm.

Movie review: Allied

Slick World War II espionage romance misses out on the crucial sparks
Movie review: Resident Evil The Final Chapter

The long-running zombie series might be drawing to a close
Gorilla to celebrate birthday at Prague Zoo
Star Wars Weekend at shopping center Šestka
Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone in concert at O2 Arena
Party like Gatsby at Ku Bar & Lounge
Prague City Tourism promoting “undiscovered” Prague cafes and cool new neighbourhoods
Dog sled teams charge through Czech mountains in annual race
 