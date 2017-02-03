EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.37
USD 1 = CZK 24.99
PX
940.91 +0.29%
DAX 11627.95 -0.27%
N100 926.32 %
DOW 19884.91 -0.03%
NASDAQ 5636.20 -0.11%
What's up Prague - WUPP#7
Its Monday … and here we are again “What's Up Prague #7 (30.01.2017)!” … every week, 5 events! This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport. You will receive a free City Tour and printed guidebook with map.
• Expat Mortgages Prague - Don’t miss out on historical low Czech mortgage rates!.