Wednesday, 1 February 2017
Czech cyber-attack: Russia suspected of hacking diplomats' emails

The Czech Republic has suffered a damaging security breach after hackers infiltrated the emails of dozens of its most senior diplomats in a massive cyber-attack thought to have been carried out by Russia. Lubomír Zaorálek, the country's foreign minister, admitted that his own email account had been breached in a "sophisticated" operation he compared to the onslaught against the Democratic party in the recent US presidential election.
Prague 1 plans gold pavilion for Mucha paintings

Prague 1 announced that it wants to build a modern, gold-tone oval gallery adjacent to Štefánikův most (Štefánik Bridge) to house Alfons Mucha's Slav Epic. The gallery could be erected in four years. This is not the only new art gallery being proposed. Prague City Hall announced at the start of January it intends to build an exhibition hall at Těšnov, near the Florenc metro stop.


 

 
PM calls on FinMin Babiš to explain his property's origin

Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka called on Finance Minister and billionaire Andrej Babiš on Tuesday to explain the origin of his past revenues, since doubts must not burden the government's work and the ministry's authority.
Babiš complains about Czech TV reports on his purchase of bonds

Finance Minister Andrej Babiš is filing a complaint with the Council for Radio and Television Broadcasting against the public Czech Television for its reports about his incomes and purchase of the Agrogert bonds, he told a press conference on Tuesday.
More funds needed to stop depopulation of rural areas

The Association of Entrepreneurs has been ringing alarm bells with regard to the depopulation and abandonment of many small villages in rural areas with poor infrastructure and services.

MfD: Czech Republic needs 100,000 blood donors

The Czech Republic lacks more than 100,000 blood donors due to which hospitals, mainly in large towns, have problems to secure blood transfusions, daily Mladá fronta Dnes wrote on Tuesday.
Lítačka can be anonymous

People will no longer need to disclose personal information to get a Lítačka public transportation card. People who already have the card can ask for their personal information to be deleted. The new option was approved by Prague City Hall and takes effect Feb. 1.
Original Dvořák score accompanies Metropolitan Opera production

On the occasion of the Metropolitan Opera's new production of Antonín Dvořák's Rusalka, which premieres on February 2, the Czech Centre in New York has prepared a unique exhibition, featuring the original score of the famous opera.
British singer-songwriter Fink is coming to Prague and Brno

British singer-songwriter Fink is coming back to the Czech Republic. He will perform twice, in Brno's Fleda and Prague's Roxy, in October. Tickets go on sale this Friday.
Super Bowl LI (51) - 2017 parties in Prague

While Super Bowl 51 itself takes place at the NRG stadium in Houston; Prague-based football fans will be able to follow all the action as it happens deep into Monday morning.
