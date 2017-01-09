EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.54
USD 1 = CZK 25.52
PX
937.52 +0.37%
DAX 11599.01 +0.12%
N100 941.71 %
DOW 19963.80 +0.32%
NASDAQ 5521.06 +0.60%
What's up Prague - WUPP#4
Hello everyone! It's our first video of What's Up Prague #4 (09.01.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport. You will receive a free City Tour and printed guidebook with map.
• Expat Mortgages Prague - Don’t miss out on historical low Czech mortgage rates!.