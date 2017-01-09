Monday, 9 January 2017
Czechs cull thousands of poultry near bird flu outbreaks

Czech authorities ordered a cull of thousands of chickens and ducks around outbreaks of bird flu on two small farms in the southeast on Friday, as reports of the disease came in from across Europe. The order came as France started culling about 800,000 ducks in its southwest and Austria told its farmers to keep all poultry indoors following cases reported in its neighbors Switzerland and Germany.
March for peace in Syria to enter Czech Republic on Monday

Dozens of activists who are marching from Berlin to Aleppo in protest against the war in Syria will enter the Czech Republic before noon on Monday. Sebastian Olenyi, the spokesman for the event, expects dozens of locals to join the route.

 

 
E15: ČSSD's property frozen due to its giant debt

A distraint officer has frozen the property of the Social Democrats, the Lidový dům and adjacent Lanna Palace lucrative real estate in Prague centre, due to their 337-million-crown debt they owe to the late lawyer Zdeněk Altner, daily E15 reported.
New hourly cut price hotel service to be launched

A successful French start-up called Dayuse, which sells hotel rooms with cut-price rates by the hour, is set to be launched in the Czech Republic in January, the daily Hospodářské noviny wrote on Friday.
Babiš makes changes to business empire after approval of conflict of interest bill

The minister of finance, ANO chief Andrej Babiš, may have started transforming the ownership structure of his business empire, HlídacíPes.org reported on Saturday.
Career Survival Skills: Self-inflicted Wounds

Michael Mayher attempts to provide people with the nearly lost skills for how to search, seek, effectively interview and, as a result, win a job of their choice in order to enhance one's career prospects.

Things to Think About - a new perspective on growth

Allow me to share a wonderful anonymous quote I've come across that offers a new perspective on growing. "The pain you feel today is equal to the strength you will feel tomorrow."
New rules apply for suburban train travel

Traveling to the suburbs on commuter trains has become more expensive for people on some routes. In the past, people could use a transit pass like Lítačka to cover the part within city limits. A new rule has changed that on four routes.
Iranian film festival starting in Prague

Iran has long had one of the world's best cinematic traditions, turning out high-quality dramas despite some official restrictions. The sixth edition of the Festival of Iranian Film starts January 10.

The Grand Restaurant Festival 2017 starts on January 15

Winter isn't a good time for outdoor food festivals. The Grand Restaurant Festival, now in its eighth year, has a solution. It brings people inside, with special menus available directly at the top restaurants.

Medical facilities for English speakers in Prague

An at-a-glance guide to some expat-friendly hospitals, clinics, dentists and ob-gyns
London-based collective takes old Czechoslovak tunes and makes them better

Pavel Růžička and Petr Dvořák, known as the ORM duo, have produced music for some of the biggest Czechoslovak pop-stars but they are also considered to be among the country's pioneers of electronic music.

