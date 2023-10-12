Rammstein is Coming to Prague in 2024

Rammstein is set to make a triumphant return to Prague in 2024 as part of their upcoming Europe Stadium Tour. This visit marks their first performance in the city since 2022.

This renowned German band will be commemorating its 30th year of existence throughout the tour, solidifying its status as one of the world’s most beloved rock groups. However, Rammstein has not been immune to controversy, with the latest being allegations of sexual misconduct. Several women have come forward, accusing the band’s frontman of various offenses, ranging from physical violence to non-consensual sexual encounters.

The Berlin prosecutor’s office conducted an investigation into these allegations but ultimately closed the case in August of this year. According to the Berlin prosecutor’s office, “An evaluation of the available evidence and the questioning of witnesses made it impossible to establish that the accused engaged in sexual relations with women without their consent,” as reported by AFP.

The Rammstein concerts continue to offer a truly immersive, multi-sensory experience. In addition to their distinctive, machine-like rhythmic music and powerful soaring melodies, concertgoers are awed by the colossal stage, with towering structures that reach several meters high. Štěpán Šanda, an editor, offered this description of the band’s performance in Prague last year.

Source: seznamzpravy.cz