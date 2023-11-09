Fifteen-Year-Old Boy Shot a Classmate in the Head at a German School

In South-West Germany’s Offenburg, a 15-year-old boy fatally shot his classmate in the head at a school, succumbing to serious injuries later in the hospital. The German police, reporting on Thursday, disclosed that the suspected student had been apprehended. The motive for the attack is believed to stem from a personal dispute, according to preliminary investigations.

According to information from the Frankfurter Rundschau newspaper’s website, the minor entered a classroom and intentionally approached a same-aged classmate, firing at least one shot with a handgun. The victim sustained severe injuries, and despite the prompt arrival of rescuers after receiving notification of the incident shortly after noon, the injured boy could not be saved.

The gunman was reportedly subdued by a bystander before the arrival of the first police officers. Approximately 300 officers eventually reached the scene. The local prosecutor’s office announced that the suspect would face an investigating judge for a manslaughter arrest warrant.

The school, designed for children with learning disabilities, was temporarily closed. Initially, around 180 students were confined to classrooms for security reasons but were later evacuated from the premises. Psychologists provided support to the students before they were reunited with their parents.

In a separate incident on the previous day in Hamburg, police intervened at a school due to reports of armed youths threatening a teacher. Five boys, aged 11 to 14, were detained, and three toy guns were confiscated.

This tragic event adds to the two school-related incidents in Germany this year. In August, an eight-year-old boy was seriously injured by a knife-wielding youth in Bischofswerda, and a 13-year-old was stabbed by a classmate in Harsewinkel. The country faced a notorious school shooting in March 2009 when a 17-year-old student in Winnenden, West Germany, shot and killed 15 people before taking his own life.

Source: novinky.cz