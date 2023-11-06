Israel Says it Captured Hamas Centre, Palestinians Say 200 People Died

The Israeli military claims to have seized a significant Hamas military facility during an overnight operation. According to Israeli reports, they have targeted 450 locations associated with the Hamas movement in the past 24 hours. However, Palestinian authorities in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip have stated that more than 200 people were killed in Israeli attacks during the same period.

The Israeli army reports that the captured Hamas military center included training facilities, observation posts, and underground tunnels. They also claim to have eliminated several members of the Hamas movement during the operation. Furthermore, the Israeli air force conducted 450 attacks on Hamas-affiliated sites within the last day, which included targeting tunnels and anti-tank rocket launchers. Israel has asserted that the head of Hamas’ special security operations, Jamal Moussa, was killed in one of these operations.

On the other hand, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, controlled by Hamas in Gaza, the Palestinian territory experienced heavy Israeli military strikes overnight, resulting in the deaths of over 200 people. It is currently challenging to independently verify this information through other sources. Palestinian authorities have previously claimed that Israeli strikes have resulted in nearly 10,000 deaths in the Gaza Strip since October 7.

The Israeli army has announced that they successfully divided the 41-kilometer-long Gaza Strip into northern and southern sections following a Hamas attack on southern Israel on October 7, which led to the deaths of more than 1,400 people. They encouraged residents of the northern part to relocate to the south. Notably, casualties and abductees include individuals from various countries. This morning, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne revealed that 40 people with French passports lost their lives in the attack, and eight others remain unaccounted for. These eight individuals are believed to be among the abductees, as mentioned by the Prime Minister on France Inter.

Israeli officials have stated that the objective of the military operation is to dismantle Hamas. According to reports citing Israeli media, the Israeli military is expected to enter the Gaza Strip capital either today or Tuesday. Last week, the Israeli army declared that they had surrounded the city.

Source: ceskenoviny.cz