The European Commission Condemns Rise in Anti-Semitism: Jews in Europe Live in Fear Again

The European Commission has expressed its concern over the resurgence of fear among Jewish communities in Europe, attributing it to the increase in anti-Semitism since the recent outbreak of hostilities between Israel and the radical Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The Commission noted that the numerous signs, attacks, and demonstrations harken back to a dark historical context.

“The recent surge in anti-Semitic incidents across Europe has reached unprecedented levels, reminiscent of some of the darkest times in history. Today, European Jews are once again living in fear,” emphasized the European Commission.

The EU executive further cited specific recent attacks, including Molotov cocktails thrown at a synagogue in Germany, the display of Jewish stars on buildings in France, the desecration of a Jewish cemetery in Austria, and assaults on Jewish shops and synagogues in Spain. The European Commission pledged its solidarity with Jewish communities throughout Europe during these challenging times and reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the rights of all minority groups.

The Commission strongly condemns anti-Semitic acts, considering them to be in direct opposition to the fundamental values and way of life cherished by Europeans, and in contradiction to the social model that the entire European Union represents.

Source: ceskenoviny.cz