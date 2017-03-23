PM after London attack: Terrorists will not deter Europe
Prague, March 22 (CTK) - "Terrorists will not deter us," Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka has tweeted in reaction to Wednesday's terrorist attack in London, adding that the Czech Republic feels sympathy for the victims' families and friends and stands by Britain.
President Milos Zeman has been thoroughly informed about the attack and he is waiting for further information to highlight its circumstances, Zeman's spokesman Jiri Ovcacek told CTK.
Sympathy for the victims' families has also been expressed by Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek.
"A sad anniversary of the attack at a Brussels airport. London became the target on Wednesday. We feel sympathy for the families and friends of the victims and we stand by Britain. Terrorists will not deter us," Sobotka said.
Like him, Zaoralek wrote on Twitter that the attack occurred on the first anniversary of the terrorist attacks in Brussels.
"In my thoughts I am with the victims' families. I wish a quick recovery to the wounded," Zaoralek wrote.
Petr Gazdik, Czech Chamber of Deputies deputy chairman and head of the Mayors and Independents (STAN) movement, tweeted that the London attack deserves nothing but condemnation and praying together with the survivors.
According to available information, the London attacker first drove his car into pedestrians on the Westminster Bridge, afterwards he stabbed a police officer outside the houses of parliament. He killed three people and 20 were injured. The police shot him dead.
The Czech Foreign Ministry has no information about Czechs being among the wounded.
