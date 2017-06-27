Former Czech education minister Eduard Zeman dies
Prague, June 26 (CTK) - Eduard Zeman, former Czech education minister in the governnent of incumbent President Milos Zeman and the first education ombudsman, has died at the age of 69, Jan Veleba, chairman of the Citizens' Rights Party, of which Eduard Zeman was a member in the past, confirmed for CTK.
According to Karel Srp, head of the Jazz Section, Zeman died in hospital last night.
Eduard Zeman was a member of the Czech National Council (parliament) and the Chamber of Deputies for the Social Democratic Party (CSSD) in the 1990s and in early the 21st century.
In 1998-2002, he was education minister.
He ran for the Senate in 2006 and in 2010, but never succeeded.
Eduard Zeman was a founding member of the Citizens' Rights Party - the Zemanites and chairman of the Friends of Milos Zeman civic association. The two Zemans are not related to one another.
ms/dr/kva
