This week, there is a very unique shop running in Holešovice, Prague. Its untraditional approach to selling goods could be appealing to many, as the concept of this shopping experience revolves around not having to spend any money for one’s purchases, except a small entry fee to fund the project. It is because this shop is a Swap Shop. Its customers bring their used clothing, electronics or kitchen equipment. In return they can take home someone else’s things. Some people even come into the shop empty handed, offering just their services in return. “I brought some clothes and some household items. In return, I took a piece of porcelain, shoes for my husband, a scarf for my dad and a dress for myself, “said one of the visitors of the Holešovice Swap. The aim of this store is to decrease consumerism within society by facilitating trade of used, but still usable items. Some even just choose to donate their items without anything in return, and others just take something without bringing anything. According to the organizers, even that is okay. As long as the items find a new home instead of ending up in the trashcan, they view their work as a success.