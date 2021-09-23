The Industrial Palace in Prague Exhibition Grounds is now filled with thousands of books as the Book World Prague 2021 is in full swing. To reflect on the strong relations within the countries of the European Union, the Guest of Honour at this year’s festival is France. The country will present a showcase of French-speaking literature written by their greatly talented writers. The name Milan Kundera will be mentioned quite often as the Czech-French author symbolizes the non-political bond of the two countries. The International book fair and literary festival is the biggest celebration of books in the Czech Republic. The event took off on Thursday, September 23. All those who are eager to experience the unique atmosphere and enjoy a day off surrounded by all sorts of literary works can visit the event until Sunday, September 26th. Throughout the four days, all guests are invited to reserve a seat on a number of lectures, readings and presentations taking place in different venues. Nearly four hundred exhibitors and six hundred guests from 27 countries and regions will present their pieces at the fair, special focus will be given to the authors from Poland and Belarus. On Saturday, the admission to the 2021 Prague International Book Fair is only 70 Czech crowns for all guests, so do not hesitate to stop by and explore the world of books.