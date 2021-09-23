Netflix subscribers in Japan have access to the best-reviewed and most awarded TV and film content in the world

The Czech Republic is second, South Korea is third, the UK is fourth and Switzerland is fifth

The United Kingdom comes top when looking exclusively at countries with the best TV series

Japan’s Netflix library contains more top-quality TV and film content than anywhere else in the world, according to a new study by Uswitch.

The research calculated which countries have access to the best-reviewed and most awarded TV and film content by totalling the IMBD scores for every TV series and film in each country’s library. This was combined with the total number of award wins and award nominations and Uswitch then converted the overall total into a Netflix catalogue score out of a possible 100.

Where To See the Best TV and Film on Netflix

With an IMDB total of 27,284, more than 19,000 award wins and over 40,000 award nominations across its entire Netflix catalogue – Japan is awarded the maximum 100 Netflix catalogue points for its total score of 86,961, highest of all countries.

The Czech Republic is second on the list with a Netflix catalogue score of 97.61. In third place is South Korea with a score of 94.02, the UK has a score of 93.78 which lands fourth place, and in fifth, it’s Switzerland with a score of 94.74.

Interestingly, 50% of the top 30 list is made up of European countries, with the United States only just making an appearance in 29th place.

Netflix first became available in Japan in 2015, and the top five IMDB rated TV series and films in Japan’s library are: Breaking Bad (IMDB score of 9.5) Shawshank Redemption (9.3), Our Planet (9.3), Avatar: The Last Airbender (9.2) and Rick and Morty (9.2).

The Top 30 Countries In The World With The Best Netflix:

Rank Country Sum of total IMDB score, award wins and nominations Netflix catalogue score (out of 100) 1 Japan 86,961 100.00 2 Czech Republic 84,885 97.61 3 South Korea 81,761 94.02 4 United Kingdom 81,553 93.78 5 Switzerland 81,513 93.74 6 Hungary 81,346 93.54 7 Germany 81,123 93.29 8 Belgium 81,031 93.18 9 India 79,987 91.98 10 Canada 78,342 90.09 11 Slovakia 77,776 89.44 12 Romania 77,254 88.84 13 Hong Kong 76,167 87.59 14 Australia 75,767 87.13 15 Singapore 75,735 87.09 16 France 74,765 85.98 17 Thailand 74,705 85.91 18 Lithuania 74,343 85.49 19 Mexico 72,218 83.05 20 Argentina 72,218 83.05 21 Poland 72,005 82.80 22 Italy 71,018 81.67 23 Greece 70,366 80.92 24 Spain 70,215 80.74 25 Russia 70,214 80.74 26 Netherlands 70,109 80.62 27 Brazil 69,862 80.34 28 South Africa 69,633 80.07 29 United States 69,462 79.88 30 Malaysia 66,925 76.96

The Countries That Have Access To The Best Films

The research from Uswitch also looked into which countries are offering the best content for movie buffs, and it shows the Czech Republic has the best library. With an IMDB total of 17,226, almost 15,000 award wins and just over 28,000 nominations, it’s officially the country with the highest quality movies on Netflix.

Japan loses its top spot on this list, slipping down to second place. South Korea takes third place again, and Hungary and Germany are in fourth and fifth place respectively. The UK which was well inside the top five overall, now doesn’t even rank in the top 10, slipping down into 12th place.

The Dream House, with an IMDB score of 9.4, is the highest-rated film on IMDB in the Czech Republic Netflix library right now. Just behind in second, it’s Shawshank Redemption (9.3). The Godfather (9.2) takes third, The Consuls Son (9.1) is fourth, and Green Gold (9) is fifth.

Top 15 Countries with The Best Netflix Movies:

Rank Country Sum of total IMDB score, award wins and nominations Netflix film catalogue score (out of 100) 1 Czech Republic 59,837 100.00 2 Japan 58,636 97.99 3 South Korea 56,443 94.33 4 Hungary 56,287 94.07 5 Germany 54,313 90.77 6 India 53,242 88.98 7 Switzerland 53,026 88.62 8 Romania 52,644 87.98 9 Belgium 52,382 87.54 10 Slovakia 52,334 87.46 11 Canada 51,708 86.41 12 United Kingdom 51,286 85.71 13 Italy 50,223 83.93 14 Hong Kong 49,783 83.20 15 Australia 49,755 83.15

The Countries with The Best TV

Looking purely at TV shows, the data shows UK subscribers have the best quality TV shows to choose between on Netflix. With a total IMDB score of 11,318, more than 5,000 award wins and over 13,000 nominations, the UK scores almost 2,000 more points more than Belgium, in second place.

Thailand makes its first appearance in the research, claiming third place with a score of 94.49. Fourth place goes to Singapore, whilst Switzerland claims fifth place with a Netflix catalogue score of 94.12.

The United States also makes a comeback here, from an overall ranking position of 29th to the 8th best country for TV shows on Netflix.

Breaking Bad, with an IMDB score of 9.5 is the best-reviewed TV series in the UK’s Netflix library right now. Just behind in second place, it’s Our Planet (9.3) and in equal fifth, it’s Rick and Morty, The Last Dance, and Avatar: The Last Airbender, all with an IMDB score of 9.2.

Top 15 Countries with The Best Netflix TV Shows:

Rank Country Sum of total IMDB score, award wins and nominations Netflix catalogue score (out of 100) 1 United Kingdom 30,267 100.00 2 Belgium 28,649 94.65 3 Thailand 28,600 94.49 4 Singapore 28,495 94.14 5 Switzerland 28,487 94.12 6 Japan 28,325 93.58 7 Lithuania 28,233 93.28 8 United States 27,971 92.41 9 Malaysia 27,428 90.62 10 South Africa 27,186 89.82 11 Germany 26,811 88.58 12 India 26,745 88.36 13 Canada 26,635 88.00 14 France 26,589 87.85 15 Hong Kong 26,384 87.17

To see the full research and a full breakdown of the IMDB scores, the number of award wins and the number of award nominations for each country, visit https://www.uswitch.com/tv/whats-on-tv/.