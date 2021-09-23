  • Netflix subscribers in Japan have access to the best-reviewed and most awarded TV and film content in the world 
  • The Czech Republic is second, South Korea is third, the UK is fourth and Switzerland is fifth  
  • The United Kingdom comes top when looking exclusively at countries with the best TV series

Japan’s Netflix library contains more top-quality TV and film content than anywhere else in the world, according to a new study by Uswitch.  

The research calculated which countries have access to the best-reviewed and most awarded TV and film content by totalling the IMBD scores for every TV series and film in each country’s library. This was combined with the total number of award wins and award nominations and Uswitch then converted the overall total into a Netflix catalogue score out of a possible 100.  

Where To See the Best TV and Film on Netflix 

With an IMDB total of 27,284, more than 19,000 award wins and over 40,000 award nominations across its entire Netflix catalogue – Japan is awarded the maximum 100 Netflix catalogue points for its total score of 86,961, highest of all countries.  

The Czech Republic is second on the list with a Netflix catalogue score of 97.61. In third place is South Korea with a score of 94.02, the UK has a score of 93.78 which lands fourth place, and in fifth, it’s Switzerland with a score of 94.74.  

Interestingly, 50% of the top 30 list is made up of European countries, with the United States only just making an appearance in 29th place.  

Netflix first became available in Japan in 2015, and the top five IMDB rated TV series and films in Japan’s library are: Breaking Bad (IMDB score of 9.5) Shawshank Redemption (9.3), Our Planet (9.3), Avatar: The Last Airbender (9.2) and Rick and Morty (9.2). 

The Top 30 Countries In The World With The Best Netflix:  

Rank  Country   Sum of total IMDB score, award wins and nominations  Netflix catalogue score (out of 100)  
1  Japan  86,961  100.00  
2  Czech Republic  84,885  97.61  
3  South Korea  81,761  94.02  
4  United Kingdom  81,553  93.78  
5  Switzerland  81,513  93.74  
6  Hungary  81,346  93.54  
7  Germany  81,123  93.29  
8  Belgium  81,031  93.18  
9  India  79,987  91.98  
10  Canada  78,342  90.09  
11  Slovakia  77,776  89.44  
12  Romania  77,254  88.84  
13  Hong Kong  76,167  87.59  
14  Australia  75,767  87.13  
15  Singapore  75,735  87.09  
16  France  74,765  85.98  
17  Thailand  74,705  85.91  
18  Lithuania  74,343  85.49  
19  Mexico  72,218  83.05  
20  Argentina  72,218  83.05  
21  Poland  72,005  82.80  
22  Italy  71,018  81.67  
23  Greece  70,366  80.92  
24  Spain  70,215  80.74  
25  Russia  70,214  80.74  
26  Netherlands  70,109  80.62  
27  Brazil  69,862  80.34  
28  South Africa  69,633  80.07  
29  United States  69,462  79.88  
30  Malaysia  66,925  76.96  

The Countries That Have Access To The Best Films  

The research from Uswitch also looked into which countries are offering the best content for movie buffs, and it shows the Czech Republic has the best library. With an IMDB total of 17,226, almost 15,000 award wins and just over 28,000 nominations, it’s officially the country with the highest quality movies on Netflix.  

Japan loses its top spot on this list, slipping down to second place. South Korea takes third place again, and Hungary and Germany are in fourth and fifth place respectively. The UK which was well inside the top five overall, now doesn’t even rank in the top 10, slipping down into 12th place. 

The Dream House, with an IMDB score of 9.4, is the highest-rated film on IMDB in the Czech Republic Netflix library right now. Just behind in second, it’s Shawshank Redemption (9.3). The Godfather (9.2) takes third, The Consuls Son (9.1) is fourth, and Green Gold (9) is fifth.  

Top 15 Countries with The Best Netflix Movies: 

Rank  Country   Sum of total IMDB score, award wins and nominations  Netflix film catalogue score (out of 100)  
1  Czech Republic  59,837  100.00  
2  Japan  58,636  97.99  
3  South Korea  56,443  94.33  
4  Hungary  56,287  94.07  
5  Germany  54,313  90.77  
6  India  53,242  88.98  
7  Switzerland  53,026  88.62  
8  Romania  52,644  87.98  
9  Belgium  52,382  87.54  
10  Slovakia  52,334  87.46  
11  Canada  51,708  86.41  
12  United Kingdom  51,286  85.71  
13  Italy  50,223  83.93  
14  Hong Kong  49,783  83.20  
15  Australia  49,755  83.15  

The Countries with The Best TV  

Looking purely at TV shows, the data shows UK subscribers have the best quality TV shows to choose between on Netflix. With a total IMDB score of 11,318, more than 5,000 award wins and over 13,000 nominations, the UK scores almost 2,000 more points more than Belgium, in second place.  

Thailand makes its first appearance in the research, claiming third place with a score of 94.49. Fourth place goes to Singapore, whilst Switzerland claims fifth place with a Netflix catalogue score of 94.12.  

The United States also makes a comeback here, from an overall ranking position of 29th to the 8th best country for TV shows on Netflix.  

Breaking Bad, with an IMDB score of 9.5 is the best-reviewed TV series in the UK’s Netflix library right now. Just behind in second place, it’s Our Planet (9.3) and in equal fifth, it’s Rick and Morty, The Last Dance, and Avatar: The Last Airbender, all with an IMDB score of 9.2. 

Top 15 Countries with The Best Netflix TV Shows:

Rank  Country  Sum of total IMDB score, award wins and nominations  Netflix catalogue score (out of 100)  
1  United Kingdom  30,267  100.00  
2  Belgium  28,649  94.65  
3  Thailand  28,600  94.49  
4  Singapore  28,495  94.14  
5  Switzerland  28,487  94.12  
6  Japan  28,325  93.58  
7  Lithuania  28,233  93.28  
8  United States  27,971  92.41  
9  Malaysia  27,428  90.62  
10  South Africa  27,186  89.82  
11  Germany  26,811  88.58  
12  India  26,745  88.36  
13  Canada  26,635  88.00  
14  France  26,589  87.85  
15  Hong Kong  26,384  87.17  

To see the full research and a full breakdown of the IMDB scores, the number of award wins and the number of award nominations for each country, visit https://www.uswitch.com/tv/whats-on-tv/.  