Until now, the head of the country has been hesitant to sign the low-carbon law that does not allow Russia and China to engage in nuclear projects. This particular law states that for the expansion of the Dukovany nuclear power station, the Czech Republic will use technologies provided solely by countries that signed the Nuclear International Agreement on Government Procurement of 1996. Thus, since Russia and China are not signatory states of the law, the Czech president Miloš Zeman eliminated them from the tender when he personally signed the Lex Dukovany on Monday, September 27th. The states are now excluded from the Dukovany construction as well as from any further maintenance of the newly built unit. The law is intended to enable the Ministry of Industry and Trade to provide repayable financial aid for the construction of the Dukovany power plant. The tender for the completion of Dukovany will presumably be assigned to one of the following companies: EDF from France, KHNP from South Korea or Westinghouse from the United States. The Senate advised the government to announce an international tender for the completion of the additional nuclear unit in the Czech Republic. The chosen company should provide the safest and the most economically and time efficient option with regard to national security and also ensure the highest possible involvement of Czech subcontractors and a stable affordable energy price for the customers and the national economy.