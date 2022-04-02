

Innovative companies from Central & Eastern Europe have a chance to get 1M EUR & over 200k EUR for business tools in CEE Startup Challenge by Vestbee



Innovative startups and scaleups from CEE have a chance to win 1 Million Euro investment from Next Road Ventures and over 200 000 EUR in many valuable prizes in the CEE Startup Challenge, the biggest online competition for regional fundraising startups and scaleups, organized by Vestbee, the leading matchmaking platform for startups, VC funds, accelerators and corporates.



The shortlisted startups will present their businesses to many recognizable VC funds and corporates such as EIT InnoEnergy, Credo Ventures, 212, OTB Ventures, Eleven Ventures, Elevator Ventures, OXO Holdings, PKO VC, Uniqa Ventures, EIT Urban Mobility, Impact Ventures, Inovo Venture Partners, QNBEYOND Ventures, Enea, ZAKA Ventures, Logo Ventures and more.





Free tools, startup credits and valuable discounts await!



Applicants will get startup credits & discounts on different business services and free access to business tools provided by many recognizable partners! Some of the valuable prizes include up to $25k startup credits from AWS, $50k from Mixpanel, up to $150k from Microsoft For Startup Founders hub, up to €100k from OVHcloud, $1.000 from Notion, €30.000 from Stripe and $3.000 from Loom. Applicants will also get a unique opportunity to use free business tools from Brand24, Customer.io, Beautiful.ai, TrustMate, Bouncer, Zendesk, Avisto and more, and receive special discounts for legal and EU grants services from B2RLaw and Cresco Innovation, as well as media coverage and tickets to leading startup events. Additionally, the top 10 startups will get the opportunity to pitch in front of international investors!

Moreover, within CEE Startup Challenge finals startups will get the opportunity to attend Workshop Day full of interesting webinars on different aspects of business development and VC Talks discussing current trends shaping startup & VC landscape in Europe.



Who should apply?

CEE Startup Challenge seeks companies raising seed, pre-series A, series A and beyond in following verticals Business & ICT, SaaS, AI, Analytics, Big Data, Fintech & Insurtech, Smart Cities & Home, Industry 4.0 & Proptech, Planet & Sustainability, Healthcare & Wellbeing.





Companies should apply here before April 14th.



For more information about the CEE Startup Challenge visit: https://vestbee.com/cee-startup-challenge



Want to be up to date? Follow Vestbee on social media! Linkedin

Facebook

Twitter