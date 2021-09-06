The unemployment rate in the Czech Republic has lowered to 3,6% during August 2021. At this time of the year in 2020, unemployment was reaching 3,8%. The statistics from the Czech department of Employment Matters show that the number of unemployed individuals applying for jobs has decreased, while the number of work positions keeps increasing. The analysts estimated an opposite trend as the economic situation in Czechia is still somewhat inconvenient after the pandemic. The further development of unemployment will be determined by the coronavirus situation throughout the upcoming months, but the rate is expected to stay the same or lower due to new graduates filling out job applications. The highest unemployment rate of 5,4% was experienced by the Moravian-Silesian Region. The Ústí nad Labem and Karlovy Vary Regions were also ranked high in the August unemployment research. As in the past years, the overall economic situations in these parts of the Czech Republic correlate with the number of jobless citizens. Pardubice region, on the other hand, shows the lowest unemployment in the country with 2,3%.