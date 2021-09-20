Throughout this year’s Q2, the Czech trade inspection has uncovered that 4 out of 5 online stores in the Czech Republic are violating the law in some way. The mistakes most often concerned the rights of consumers and, in particular, the fact that e-shop operators did not provide customers with information regarding product returns and out-of-court settlement of consumer disputes. This information came to light in a recently released press statement issued by the Czech trade inspection. It summarizes the findings the institution made during the 371 inspections it performed between the start of April and the end of June. During these inspections, the employees of the institution uncovered law violations in 287 cases and handed out 452 fines at a total cost of 2.64 million crowns. “The results of the inspections confirmed that there is still a high number of violations of consumer rights in the area of internet sales,” said the CTI director Mojmír Bezecný. This comes after online sales have rapidly grown throughout the covid-19 pandemic, as fear and government regulations moved some of retail business to the world wide web.