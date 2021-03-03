Prague has a long tradition of outdoor markets: farmer’s markets, Christmas vendors, and even special events offering everything from homemade goods to souvenirs to mulled wine. But the city of Prague is also home to some outstanding flea markets that will inspire you to take a look into the past.

While flea markets are currently closed because of lockdown measures, hopefully they’ll reopen just in time for some spring shopping. Here are our favorite flea markets in Prague:

Bleší trhy Praha

Via Bleší trhy

Open every Saturday and Sunday, this massive flea market is the largest in the Czech Republic and one of the largest in Europe. Doors open at 6am and close at 3pm but all the good stuff is gone by noon, so rise up early if you’re hoping to find real treasures.

There are literally thousands of stalls here selling everything from Soviet-era items to Bohemian glass to old household stuff. While it’s possible to haggle for things, you’ll have better look if you buy more than one item and can bundle them together for a discount.

Flea market Terminál Žižkov

Via Flea market Terminál Žižkov

The newest flea market in town is a fun place where you’ll find everyday items like clothes and electronics, as well as antique furniture, vintage items, lots of glass and even collector items.

Think of Terminál Žižkov as a smaller, friendlier version of U Elektry – while there are still several hundred stalls here, the mood is more relaxed and there aren’t as many collectors fighting their way through. Plus, the market is well located in Prague 3 and open Friday-Sunday until 3pm (5pm on Fridays) so there’s more time to explore at your own pace.

(A)void Floating Gallery

Via (A)void Floating Gallery

Set on board the permanently anchored Avoid boat, this small market is your best option if you want some quick browsing in a great location. With views of the castle and a soft breeze coming from Naplavka, this market is a great Saturday option (it runs 9am-3pm).

You won’t find fancy antiques or big furniture pieces here, but the Avoid is a great place to spend an hour looking at vintage clothes, figurines and jewelry.