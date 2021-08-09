Having a website in today’s environment is more of a necessity than a trend. In 2019, Statista confirmed that 55% of worldwide website traffic was a result of direct searches.

In its latest report to identify the best website builders, The Really Useful Information Company (TRUiC) aims to enable future entrepreneurs to start and grow their business by highlighting the benefits of a website builder.

To flourish and develop in this age of digitalisation, it is critical to develop a website and reach out to the population using online methods, regardless of how small or big a company is.

Using social media tools like Facebook or Twitter to get a business’s word out to the public is essential – but it is not enough. They will also need an appealing, easy-to-navigate website if they want an online presence that genuinely represents their business.

Unlike a social media page, a website gives users complete control over the design and content, as well as offer the company brand credibility.

Whether it is a one-page portfolio or a full-fledged e-commerce store, they will need a website to develop their brand. Regardless of the type of business, a website is now a must-have as more and more businesses migrate to the internet.

Luckily, there are a lot of ways to develop a website. Businesses can employ a web developer to design a website from the ground up, use the popular CMS system, or they can use a website builder.

Why use a website builder?

First of all, a website builder is an online tool that enables users to create websites without having any previous coding experience. They can create a website with a website builder by simply dragging and dropping various components into a blank web page, like text, photos, and video.

Since many website builders are aimed at beginners, they include web hosting and domain registration as part of the package, offering everything a business needs to get started. Although the finished website is not necessarily as feature-rich as one built by a professional developer, it saves time and effort.

When to use a website builder?

Website builders have grown in popularity over time, but they are not appropriate for all situations. If a company’s website has very unique demands or requires advanced customisation to function, a website builder may not be the ideal option.

Nevertheless, if a company needs to develop a fully functional website in hours rather than days, a website builder can be the best solution. In addition, website builders are popular among small and medium-sized organisations because they are substantially cheaper than building and maintaining a self-hosted website.

What features to look for in a website builder?

There are a few things to consider while looking for a website builder that is both cost-effective and functional. The website builder should provide good customer service as well as adequate server performance. Furthermore, it is also important that a business selects a subscription package that provides enough storage space and bandwidth.

Any website builder has a learning curve, and users must choose one that is appropriate for their level of technical knowledge. Wix, for example, is a website builder with an easy-to-use user interface (UI) that employs artificial intelligence to make the process of creating a website more user-friendly.

Another key factor that businesses should consider is scalability. When looking to build a website, it is crucial to use a tool that will allow future expansions. Therefore, a website builder with design and resource freedom as well as third-party connectors is always an excellent choice.

Finally, customers may demand specific features from the website builder based on their business’s sector and profession. E-commerce websites may benefit from features such as a built-in tax calculator or a shopping cart, while news websites require an effective content management system to make publishing media articles easy.

Differentiating between a free and cheap website builder

Leading website builders frequently offer newcomers a free plan that allows them to “try out” their services before committing to a monthly or annual contract. While these plans are unrestricted in terms of features and resources, they are extremely constrained. As a way of paying for the free service, some even place compulsory advertisements on your website.

A free plan may be suitable if users are developing a website as a hobby or for personal reasons. Business owners and professionals, on the other hand, should always consider investing in a paid plan if they want to build a profitable website.