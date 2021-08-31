The second week of the 16th Paralympic Games, this year hosted in Tokyo, are in full swing. The Czech Paralympic team has already achieved several admirable accomplishments. The 2020 Games are scheduled between 24th of August and 5th of September 2021. The first medal for the Czech paralympic team was acquired by the Czech paralympic athletes David Drahonínský and Šárka Musilová. Together, they won a silver medal in the archery discipline for mixed couples. Aleš Kisý, representing the Czech Republic in the men’s shot put discipline placed second and won a silver medal for the Czech team. Kisý has already participated in four previous tournaments of the Paralympic Games, however, this year is special for him since it is the first olympic medal ever for the athlete. The Czech team had another opportunity for a celebration on Monday, August 30th, when David Drahonínský won a gold medal in individual archery discipline. In total, it is David’s 6th time obtaining a medal in the Paralympic Games. Miroslav Smrčka, a Czech paralympic swimmer, was not as fortunate as his fellow Czech mates. The visually impaired athlete placed 12th in medley swimming discipline and is not satisfied with the result. In the overall table that lists all the countries of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, the Czech Republic is taking the 46th place.