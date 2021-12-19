Prague is on the travel list of many tourists, as well as students that pick the city as their Erasmus destination. Home to some of Europe’s best-preserved architectural gems, numerous cobblestone streets, and plenty of food and drink choices, it’s no wonder so many people choose to relocate to Prague. Before taking the big leap, however, let’s take a look at the most popular questions people have and answer them.

Source: Pexels

Do I need to speak Czech?

Probably the most popular question people have is whether they should learn Czech or not. The good news is that English is widely used in the capital, particularly by younger people who learn it in school or take online English classes to help them in the job market. In tourist spots, like bars and restaurants, the waiters and waitresses also speak English and most of them offer English menus. The only issue might be when you travel to other areas of the country or need to have a conversation with someone older. For that reason, we recommend you learn a few basic Czech phrases and remain open to learning the language throughout your stay.

Do I need a visa?

The first things you should look into before deciding to relocate are the legal requirements. For the Czech Republic, the rules are pretty straightforward. If you are an EU citizen, then you are eligible to live and work here without a visa. All you have to do in this case is register at the foreign police office as soon as you get there. Those that are not coming from an EU country have it a bit more complicated and they need to apply for a visa, either work or student, at the Czech embassy in your country.

Source: Pexels

How do I find an apartment?

Finding an apartment in Prague is probably one of the hardest tasks you will have to do. The market is very tight, because many people choose to live here, and you will also need quite a bit of money for rental. Most landlords will ask for a refundable deposit besides the rent for the first month that is usually around 700-800 euros in the center. The refundable deposit counts for two extra rent months, taking the total to quite a high number. If you have the money, then you can proceed with the apartment hunting on Facebook groups to avoid agency fees.

Is it easy to find work as an ex-pat?

Finding work as an ex-pat that doesn’t speak any Czech is not as difficult as you might think. There are plenty of international companies that only want you to speak English, so if your other skills are on point, this should be easy. You should start researching jobs on LinkedIn or on Facebook groups like Jobs for foreigners Prague before the big move, so when you get to Prague you are all set.

Moving to Prague is not difficult, but, just like any other city in any other country, it is important that you do your research. Make sure you take care of the vital aspects, like a visa, job and apartment, before you come here. This will relieve some stress and anxiety and help you focus on other, more fun tasks.

